Two arrested in Wythe County drug bust

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had arrested two people on drug-related offenses as part of Operation March Madness.

According to WCSO, the office executed two search warrants on March 21 and 22 at residences in Wytheville. A search warrant executed in the 600 block of Cassell Road led to the arrest of Pamela Dowdy. Investigators discovered one pound of methamphetamine, 12 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of fentany, 8 schedule 2 pills, two sets of digital scales, cell phones, ledgers, syringes and other drug paraphernalia. Dowdy was charged with possession of over 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver Lortabs.

Recommended Videos

On March 22 the Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 200 block of Dogwood Drive. This led to the arrest of James Nelson, Investigators found 19 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine, 4 schedule II pills, $601 in cash, baggies, scales and drug paraphernalia.

Nelson was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Both Dowdy and Nelson are being held without bond.