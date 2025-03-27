Community partnership brings AEDs to Danville’s Riverwalk Trail

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the installation of two Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) along the Riverwalk Trail, thanks to a generous donation from the Danville Riverview Rotary Club.

The first AED is located at Anglers Park, near the restrooms, while the second is situated at the Crossing at the Dan Trailhead, close to the trestle bridge.

Recommended Videos

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) are portable devices designed to diagnose and treat life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias through defibrillation. They work by delivering an electric shock to the heart, which can restore a normal rhythm in cases of sudden cardiac arrest.

“We are extremely grateful to Danville Riverview Rotary Club for their generous donation,” said Bill Sgrinia, director of Danville Parks and Recreation. “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to improving the safety and well-being of our community. With the addition of these AEDs, we are better equipped to handle emergencies in our parks and along the Riverwalk Trail.”

Mike Mondul, president of Riverview Rotary, expressed pride in the collaboration. “Riverview Rotary is proud to continue to partner with the City of Danville by providing two AEDs for the Riverwalk Trail. It is our hope that in the event of an emergency, the equipment can be used to save someone’s life.”

Organizations or individuals interested in sponsoring additional AEDs are encouraged to reach out to Danville Parks and Recreation. For more information or to sponsor an AED, please contact Danville Parks and Recreation at (434) 799-5200 ext. 2729.