Skip to main content
Clear icon
47º
Join Insider

Local News

Elementary students compete in cooking competition

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Cooking Competition, Montgomery County, Christiansburg, Cooking, Recipes, Healthy Eating

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va – Looking for a new healthy recipe? Montgomery County’s youngest chefs have you covered.

 Montgomery County Public Schools’ lunch provider, Sodexo, hosted the first Future Chef’s Challenge.

Fourth and fifth graders from each elementary school competed by creating and cooking healthy and kid-friendly dishes.

“I’m cooking my chicken and dumplings soup for the Future Chefs Competition,” said Emily Polanco, a fourth grader from Auburn Elementary school. “It’s from my great grandma’s cookbook. And the cookbook means a lot to me. Me and my mom have tweaked it to make it gluten free.”

Emily placed in second for her soup.

Wednesday’s winner was Evelyn Van Dyke’s pizza chicken. Evelyn’s recipe will now compete regionally.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Char Morrison headshot

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS