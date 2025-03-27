Elementary students compete in cooking competition

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va – Looking for a new healthy recipe? Montgomery County’s youngest chefs have you covered.

Montgomery County Public Schools’ lunch provider, Sodexo, hosted the first Future Chef’s Challenge.

Fourth and fifth graders from each elementary school competed by creating and cooking healthy and kid-friendly dishes.

“I’m cooking my chicken and dumplings soup for the Future Chefs Competition,” said Emily Polanco, a fourth grader from Auburn Elementary school. “It’s from my great grandma’s cookbook. And the cookbook means a lot to me. Me and my mom have tweaked it to make it gluten free.”

Emily placed in second for her soup.

Wednesday’s winner was Evelyn Van Dyke’s pizza chicken. Evelyn’s recipe will now compete regionally.