Long-Awaited Bridge Opening at McAfee Knob Trailhead Set for today

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – After much anticipation, the new Appalachian Trail bridge over Route 311 at the McAfee Knob trailhead is officially opening. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and project partners will be on-site Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 2 p.m. to discuss the bridge’s impact and what it means for hikers and the community.

The long-awaited bridge is a major safety improvement for one of the most popular hikes on the Appalachian Trail, providing a dedicated pedestrian crossing over the busy roadway.