Local News

Martinsville Councilman holds press conference following removal from council meeting

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Martinsville, City Council, Politics

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville City Councilman spoke out on Thursday afternoon after being removed from a Tuesday night meeting.

Mayor LC Jones asked Councilman Aaron Rawls to fall in order multiple times before he was escorted out by a deputy. Rawls held a press conference regarding his removal at city hall.

“...The level of coordination to remove any elected person from a city meeting is absolutely criminal. Literally, it was unbelievable. It is an absolute civil rights violation.”

Martinsville Councilman Aaron Rawls

During the council meeting, Rawls expressed concern about a proposed pay increase for the city manager. Mayor Jones also requested Rawls to “fall in order” multiple times before he was escorted out by a deputy.

Mayor Jones has not yet responded to our request for comment.

This is a developing situation, and we will update you as more information becomes available.

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

