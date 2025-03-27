Martinsville Councilman holds press conference following removal from council meeting

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville City Councilman spoke out on Thursday afternoon after being removed from a Tuesday night meeting.

Mayor LC Jones asked Councilman Aaron Rawls to fall in order multiple times before he was escorted out by a deputy. Rawls held a press conference regarding his removal at city hall.

“...The level of coordination to remove any elected person from a city meeting is absolutely criminal. Literally, it was unbelievable. It is an absolute civil rights violation.” Martinsville Councilman Aaron Rawls

During the council meeting, Rawls expressed concern about a proposed pay increase for the city manager. Mayor Jones also requested Rawls to “fall in order” multiple times before he was escorted out by a deputy.

Mayor Jones has not yet responded to our request for comment.

This is a developing situation, and we will update you as more information becomes available.