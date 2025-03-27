Missing woman found, arrested on multiple charges out of Alleghany County

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – A missing woman was found in Bath County and arrested on multiple charges out of Alleghany County, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said First Sergeant Curry conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the City of Covington around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Following the traffic stop, the driver revealed they knew the location of Arieanna McDorman, a woman who was wanted for multiple charges out of Alleghany County, and who had been missing since a March 22 incident in Botetourt County.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they later arrested McDorman in Bath County with assistance from the sheriff’s offices of Alleghany, Bath, and Botetourt counties on charges pending in Alleghany County.

McDorman is currently being held without bond. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.