MISSION BBQ offers free sandwiches for Vietnam veterans on National Vietnam War Veterans Day

On March 29, MISSION BBQ is rolling out the BBQ welcome mat for all Vietnam War and Vietnam Era veterans, inviting them to stop by any of its locations for a complimentary sandwich. This tasty gesture is a heartfelt thank you for their service and sacrifice during a significant time in American history.

It’s not just about the food; this day is a fantastic opportunity for veterans to gather, share stories and connect with others who have walked a similar path. MISSION BBQ encourages veterans to bring their families and friends to enjoy the meal and the camaraderie that comes with it.

For location hours and more information, visit MISSION BBQ’s website. You can also follow them on Facebook for updates and community events.