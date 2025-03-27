Staunton River State Park’s 2025 astronomy programs invite stargazers

SCOTTSBURG, Va. – Staunton River State Park, recognized as an International Dark Sky Park, is set to offer self-guided astronomy programs throughout 2025 at its Dark Sky Observation Field. This initiative allows visitors to explore the wonders of the night sky at their own pace.

As an International Dark Sky Park designated by DarkSky International, Staunton River State Park provides optimal conditions for stargazing. The self-guided astronomy programs will coincide with nights when celestial phenomena are expected to occur.

The park has scheduled several celestial events for stargazers to enjoy:

During these dates, the Dark Sky Observation Field will remain open after park hours from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring telescopes, binoculars, red-filtered flashlights and blankets or chairs to enhance their stargazing experience. Regular parking fees will apply.

While camping on the field is not permitted, visitors can reserve one of the park’s furnished cabins, an RV campsite or a tent site to extend their stay under the stars.

In addition to the self-guided programs, Staunton River State Park also hosts guided astronomy events in collaboration with local astronomy organizations. These events provide additional opportunities for night sky exploration and learning.

For more information about the park’s astronomy programs and events, interested individuals can visit virginiastateparks.gov/events or call 434-572-4623. Cabin and campsite reservations can be made at reservevaparks.com.