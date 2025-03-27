VDACS repeals Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, with approval from the Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services, has announced the repeal of the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine.

VDACS said this repeal "removes all regulatory requirements restricting intrastate movement in Virginia of the spotted lanternfly or articles capable of moving the spotted lanternfly." After consideration, the department, along with the Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services, determined the quarantine was no longer effective at slowing the rate of spread of the lanternfly.

Prior to the repeal, the following cities and counties were listed under the quarantine:

COUNTIES:

Albemarle

Augusta

Carroll

Clarke

Frederick

Page

Prince William

Rockbridge

Rockingham

Shenandoah

Warren

Wythe

CITIES:

Buena Vista

Charlottesville

Harrisonburg

Lexington

Lynchburg

Manassas

Manassas Park

Staunton

Waynesboro

Winchester

While the statewide quarantine is no longer in effect, it is still important for locals to keep an eye out for lanternflies and their eggs. We’ve covered the invasive pest before, which you can see here.

If you are a Virginia-based business and you are shipping products that are capable of transporting spotted lanternflies to other states or countries, click here so you can get permit information.