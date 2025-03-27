Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider

Local News

VDACS repeals Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine

Colton Game, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lanternfly, invasive species, virginia, spotted lanternfly, quarantine, safety, bug
No description found

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, with approval from the Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services, has announced the repeal of the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine.

VDACS said this repeal "removes all regulatory requirements restricting intrastate movement in Virginia of the spotted lanternfly or articles capable of moving the spotted lanternfly." After consideration, the department, along with the Virginia Board of Agriculture and Consumer Services, determined the quarantine was no longer effective at slowing the rate of spread of the lanternfly.

Recommended Videos

Prior to the repeal, the following cities and counties were listed under the quarantine:

COUNTIES:

  • Albemarle
  • Augusta
  • Carroll
  • Clarke
  • Frederick
  • Page
  • Prince William
  • Rockbridge
  • Rockingham
  • Shenandoah
  • Warren
  • Wythe

CITIES:

  • Buena Vista
  • Charlottesville
  • Harrisonburg
  • Lexington
  • Lynchburg
  • Manassas
  • Manassas Park
  • Staunton
  • Waynesboro
  • Winchester

While the statewide quarantine is no longer in effect, it is still important for locals to keep an eye out for lanternflies and their eggs. We’ve covered the invasive pest before, which you can see here.

If you are a Virginia-based business and you are shipping products that are capable of transporting spotted lanternflies to other states or countries, click here so you can get permit information.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Colton Game headshot

Colton joined the WSLS 10 team as a digital content producer in July 2024, soon after graduating cum laude from Virginia Tech with a B.S. in sociology and a minor in psychology.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS