WATCH: Virginia’s Blue Ridge launches new campaign

ROANOKE, Va. – Vacation starts with Virginia’s Blue Ridge. That’s the new marketing campaign unveiled Thursday by Visit VBR.

The campaign will use digital ads in the D.C. and Richmond areas, they are also focusing on Sarasota, Florida, where Allegiant recently announced a direct flight from Roanoke.

“We’re promoting the area as a place for people to visit, but we also want them to experience why it’s a great place to live. It’s a great place to work. And, you know, when they find that perfect combination of things that our region could offer, that’s what makes it such an attractive destination.”

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

A campaign landing page will offer additional resources for visitors. The campaign runs from April to June and was presented at the Visit Virgiia’s Blue Ridge 2025 Spring marketing summit at the Holiday Inn in Tanglewood.

10 News Anchor John Carlin MC-ed a panel with economic developers discussing how regionalism promotes tourism, jobs and bringing people to the area. The campaign will work to show off al that Virginia’s Blue Ridge has to offer.