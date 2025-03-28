Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
80º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

5K on the Runway returns for its fifth year at Lynchburg Airport

Tags: Lynchburg, 5k, 5k on the runway, United Way of Central Virginia, United Way, Central Virginia, running, Lynchburg Regional Airport, aviation, airplane runway, airport
Lynchburg Regional Airport (Copyright WSLS 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The United Way of Central Virginia (UWCV) is gearing up for its 5th Annual 5K on the Runway, set to take place at the Lynchburg Regional Airport on Saturday, April 26, at 5 p.m. This unique event offers participants the rare chance to run on the airport taxiway, parallel to the main runway.

All proceeds from the event will benefit UWCV’s mission, supporting its 24 partner agencies and their programs.

Recommended Videos

“We are thrilled to bring the 5K on the Runway back for its fifth year,” said Event Coordinator Tabitha Abbott. “This race has grown over the years, and we’re excited to welcome more runners than ever before. Plus, thanks to new partnerships with local aviation organizations, participants will enjoy even more aviation experiences this year.”

The race is capped at 600 runners and is already two-thirds sold out. Runners must register by April 2 to guarantee their T-shirt size. Those who aren’t running can still participate by signing up as a volunteer or purchasing a spectator pass.

To register as a runner, volunteer, or spectator, visit uwrunway5k.com.

For more information, see unitedwaycv.org/events/5k.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS