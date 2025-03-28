Amherst County deputy arrested following domestic incident

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – A deputy for the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on Thursday following a domestic incident, Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said.

ACSO said deputies were dispatched to 178 Archers Place in Madison Heights around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday regarding a domestic incident. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the incident involved Taraneh Habib, a deputy with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

After a criminal investigation, Habib was arrested and transported to the Amherst Adult Detention Center. Habib was charged with the following:

Simple assault, against family member

Intentionally damage any property/monument, < $1000

Driving while intoxicated (first conviction)

Habib was released on a personal recognizance bond. She is no longer with the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

ACSO said they have no further comment at this time, and this matter is pending trial. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.