Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
76º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Angels of Assisi hosting weekend adoption event

Char Morrison, Content Gatherer

Tags: Angels of Assisi, Adoption, Dogs, Cats, Pets, Adopt dont shop
Photo of some puppies at the recent Angels of Assisi adoption event! (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va – This weekend is a great time to go out and adopt a new furry friend.

Angels of Assisi will be at the PetSmart on Franklin Road all weekend showing off their sweet dogs and cats they have for adoption.

Recommended Videos

One of the pups looking for a home is Remi, a sweet and shy 6 year old hound mix who loves hanging out on the couch.

As part of the special, all adult cats are $20 and adult dogs are $50.

The adoption event will take place at the PetSmart 220 at 4210L Franklin Road. On Saturday, angels will be there from 11AM-2PM, and on Sunday, from 2-4PM.

To learn more about all the adoptable dogs and cats visit https://www.angelsofassisi.org/available-pets

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...
About the Author
Char Morrison headshot

Char Morrison joined the WSLS team as a Content Gatherer in fall 2024.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS