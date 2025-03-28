Angels of Assisi hosting weekend adoption event

Photo of some puppies at the recent Angels of Assisi adoption event!

ROANOKE, Va – This weekend is a great time to go out and adopt a new furry friend.

Angels of Assisi will be at the PetSmart on Franklin Road all weekend showing off their sweet dogs and cats they have for adoption.

One of the pups looking for a home is Remi, a sweet and shy 6 year old hound mix who loves hanging out on the couch.

As part of the special, all adult cats are $20 and adult dogs are $50.

The adoption event will take place at the PetSmart 220 at 4210L Franklin Road. On Saturday, angels will be there from 11AM-2PM, and on Sunday, from 2-4PM.

To learn more about all the adoptable dogs and cats visit https://www.angelsofassisi.org/available-pets