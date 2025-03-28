CarePortal marks five years of community support in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – CarePortal celebrated its fifth anniversary in Bedford, Va., on March 28. The event brought together various stakeholders, including churches, social workers and nonprofits, to reflect on the progress made since the platform’s launch in 2020.

CarePortal is a technology-driven platform that mobilizes community action for local children and families in crisis. Trained agency workers assess needs and enter requests into the CarePortal system. Local churches and community members are notified and given the opportunity to help meet those needs, preventing unnecessary family separations.

Recommended Videos

Since its inception, CarePortal has made a significant impact on the community. By the numbers:

Across Virginia: $5,249,081 Economic Impact 364 Active Churches 13,431 Children Served

In Bedford County: 1,463 Children Served $595,513 Economic Impact 47 Church Response Teams



During the anniversary event, attendees heard from Claudia Fletcher, Virginia’s Area Director, and Andy Crawford, Director of Bedford County Social Services. Agency workers and church representatives shared highlights from the past five years, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in supporting families in need.

“We are excited about the growth we’re seeing in Bedford and across Virginia, and what that means for children and families,” Fletcher said.