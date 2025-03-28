Find your fur-ever friend: Angels of Assisi to hold adoption events at PetSmart starting Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking to add a new furry member to your family? This weekend, Angels of Assisi is set to bring several adoptable pets who are in need of a loving home to PetSmart.

The adoption events will be held on March 28, 29 and 30 at the PetSmart on Franklin Road in Roanoke.

From dogs, cats and guinea, there will be several precious pets ready to meet you!

“Our local shelter and rescue partners are overflowing with animals looking for people to love. Adopting or fostering a pet not only enriches your life but is the best way to support your community and local partners like Angels of Assisi in their lifesaving work,” said Heidi Marston, director of pet placement at PetSmart Charities. “There is nothing like the unconditional love of a pet! Please stop by your neighborhood PetSmart store and meet your new best friend.”

Here’s when each event will be held:

Friday, March 28: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 29: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 30: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

We hope you find your fur-ever friend!