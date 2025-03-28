Martinsville Speedway welcomes hundreds of campers for race weekend

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Race weekend has arrived, and the excitement is palpable as NASCAR fans flock to Martinsville for days filled with racing, tailgating, and cherished traditions. People from all over are making their way to this iconic venue.

Jim Gardner, a camper from Canada, shared his enthusiasm: “I’m from Canada.” Bob Emme, another camper, chimed in, “From Westminster, Maryland.” Diane Lund, said “We drove down from Bland County.”

With campers settling in and flags flying high, it’s clear that race weekend has taken over Martinsville. The roar of engines and the thrill of competition draw fans in, but it’s the sense of community that keeps them coming back year after year.

Diane Lund expressed the shared passion among attendees: “We are all race fans and we are here for the love of racing and family.” Many fans have been attending for decades, with Jim Gardner recalling his long-standing tradition: “I don’t even know what year we started, but it was last century, so a long time ago.”

This sense of family extends beyond friendships; it’s a tradition that runs deep at Martinsville Speedway.

Clay Campbell, president of Martinsville Speedway, described the atmosphere: “This is, I would say, a huge family reunion. This has been open since last Saturday, so people come here, they get here early, they park next to the people they’ve parked against for years and years. Like I said, it’s just a big family reunion.”

As tens of thousands of fans flood into Martinsville for their NASCAR fix, local businesses are set to benefit.

Bob Emme noted, “We usually go down to Mount Airy one day to get ourselves a pork chop sandwich or go over to Stuart Brothers Museum over there, and we usually do a few other things while we are here.”

Whether it’s the high-speed action on the track or the warm hospitality of the community, fans agree: Martinsville is more than just a racetrack; it’s a home away from home.