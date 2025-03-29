Man seriously injured following motorcycle crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in Lynchburg, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they, along with the Lynchburg Fire Department, responded to reports of a motorcycle crash around 3:53 p.m. at the intersection of Fort Avenue and Long Meadows Drive.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, authorities said they found the driver of the motorcycle with life-threatening injuries. The driver was initially taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, and was later taken to the UVA Hospital for additional treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.