First lady Jill Biden uses a shovel as she participates in an Arbor Day tree planting ceremony at the White House, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The Arbor Day Foundation announced they, along with the Subaru Loves the Earth initiative, will be providing 100,000 mature trees across the U.S.

The foundation said this is part of their mission to plant trees in communities that need them the most. This is also the largest corporate tree distribution program in the foundation’s history.

Arbor Day is April 25, and Earth Month is celebrated throughout all of April.