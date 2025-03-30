Roanoke City leaders release statement regarding Anton Brown arrest

ROANOKE, Va. – On March 18, Anton Brown was arrested on the charge of Obstruction/Resisting without Force. Brown’s mother, Bernadette Lark, recorded the arrest, which was then posted on social media.
The post gained controversy online, which resulted in the officer’s body cam footage of the incident being released by the Roanoke Police Department. Following the release of the footage, Mayor Joe Cobb, City Manager Valmarie Turner, and Police Chief Scott Booth issued a joint statement regarding the incident on Sunday:
The City of Roanoke is committed to fostering a safe and trusting community where residents and public safety personnel work together with mutual respect and understanding. We recognize that a recent video circulating online has raised questions, and we want to assure our residents that professionalism and transparency remain a priority in all matters of public safety.
In today’s digital age, social media can play a significant role in how information is shared and discussed. While videos online can sometimes present only part of a situation, we believe it is important for our community to have access to all available facts. To provide a fuller understanding, the Roanoke Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of the incident.
We understand and are listening to the concerns of our community and remain committed to open communication, accountability, and mutual respect. Trust between our residents and public safety personnel is essential, and we will continue working to strengthen this relationship through transparency and dialogue. The safety and well-being of our city depends on all of us working together. We encourage our residents to engage thoughtfully, seek out the full scope of information, and continue being partners in making Roanoke a strong, healing and united community.Roanoke Mayor Joe Cobb, City Manager Valmarie Turner, and Police Chief Scott Booth