Roanoke City leaders release statement regarding Anton Brown arrest

ROANOKE, Va. – On March 18, Anton Brown was arrested on the charge of Obstruction/Resisting without Force. Brown’s mother, Bernadette Lark, recorded the arrest, which was then posted on social media.

The post gained controversy online, which resulted in the officer’s body cam footage of the incident being released by the Roanoke Police Department. Following the release of the footage, Mayor Joe Cobb, City Manager Valmarie Turner, and Police Chief Scott Booth issued a joint statement regarding the incident on Sunday:

Recommended Videos