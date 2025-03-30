Field of Honor sponsor flags available for 2025 on March 31

RADFORD, Va. – Glencoe Mansion announced their annual Field of Honor flags will be available to be sponsored for the 2025 celebration, starting Monday, March 31.

“Honor a hero in your life - a loved one who served in the military, a first responder, a teacher, a cancer survivor, anyone you’d like to remember—by sponsoring a flag on the Field of Honor created by the Radford Noon Rotary Club and Glencoe Mansion." Glencoe Mansion

Flags are available to be purchased for $50, and will be displayed on the grounds of the Glencoe Mansion from May 26 to Sept. 11, 2025.

Proceeds from the sponsored flags go to support the charities and projects of the Radford Noon Rotary Club, which includes scholarships to Radford High School students and various foundations.