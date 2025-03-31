Classrooms temporarily relocated after unusual odor detected at Covington Middle School

History is in the making in Alleghany County where two rival school systems are coming together for the benefit of the students and community.

COVINGTON, Va. – Covington Middle School announced that they had temporarily relocated some classrooms after an unusual odor was detected in Covington Middle School on Monday. The school does not believe the incident is a safety concern.

The school told 10 News that they have an air quality specialist on site and issued the following statement in a call:

“This is Principal Karen Staunton from Covington Middle School. I am calling with an important update. This morning we once again detected an unusual odor on the third floor of our building. While we do not believe this to be a safety concern at this time, we have temporarily relocated affected classrooms to allow our air quality specialists to investigate further while our students and teachers remain focused on their curriculum.

“We will provide an additional update as soon as we have more information to share. Thank you for your continued patience and support as we work through this together.”

10 News will continue to update this story as we receive more information.