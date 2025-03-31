Discover community activities at Bedford Central Library this April

BEDFORD, Va. – Spring is in the air, and Bedford Central Library is hosting a variety of exciting events for the community!

Goat Story Time: A Special Edition of Rock-A-Bye Reader | Date: Wednesday, April 2 | Time: 10:45 a.m.

Recommended Videos

During this week’s Rock-a-Bye Reader, special visitors from a local farm will join the fun. Children will have the opportunity to meet and pet a couple of baby goats during storytime, creating a memorable experience while enjoying stories.

Books 4 Fun | Every Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

Books 4 Fun is a preschool storytime designed for children ages 3 to 6. This engaging program includes stories, songs, crafts, and activities. The theme for this session is “Into the Night!”

Rock-A-Bye Reader | Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Rock-A-Bye Reader is a lap-sit program for infants and toddlers ages 0-36 months. Parents and caregivers are invited to participate in rhymes, music, movement, stories, free play, and parenting resources.

Adventures with Dungeons & Dragons | Date: Thursday, April 3 | Time: 5:00 p.m.

Children and teens ages 10 and up are invited to join an epic Dungeons and Dragons adventure every other Thursday evening. Both new and experienced players are welcome to participate.

Chess Club | Every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Chess enthusiasts and newcomers alike are invited to the Chess Club every Thursday evening from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. (excluding holidays). Program presenter Lee Fields will provide instruction. Participants are encouraged to bring their own chessboards and clocks.

In addition to the listed events, from April 1-5, Forest Library will accept drop-offs of recycled art for its upcoming Recycled Art Exhibit. Community members can participate by submitting their creative works, which will be displayed for public voting from April 7-22.

Additionally, on April 1, Big Island Library will host a special Girl Scout storytime, providing another opportunity for children to enjoy storytelling and activities.

Learn about these events and more by visiting the Bedford Central Library System website.