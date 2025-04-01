Free pet food distribution tomorrow at Danville Deserves Better Pet Resource Center & Pet Pantry

Best Friends Animal Society’s Danville Deserves Better Pet Food Pantry receives 24,000lbs of food to distribute to pets in need.

DANVILLE, Va. – Blue Buffalo has donated 24,000 pounds of pet food to the Danville Deserves Better Pet Resource Center & Pet Pantry, an initiative led by Best Friends Animal Society. This pantry supports pet owners facing economic hardships, ensuring their pets receive essential care.

“Many residents in Danville experience financial difficulties that can make it challenging to afford pet food and supplies,” said Dave Wesolowski, Manager of Grass Roots and Advocacy for Best Friends Animal Society. “We are grateful to our partner, Blue Buffalo, for their generous donation to support this need. Providing pet food assistance can help to keep pets and people together and prevent situations where owners might feel compelled to surrender their pets to a shelter due to a temporary situation where they may not be able to provide for their pets.”

Recommended Videos

Since 2023, the pantry has distributed nearly 8,400 pounds of food to over 1,000 pets. To meet growing demand, Blue Buffalo is stepping in to help.

The pantry, located at 523 Lynn St., Suite 104, will distribute food on Wednesday, April 2, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Recipients can receive up to 30 pounds of dog food and 15 pounds of cat food.

For more information, visit DanvilleDeservesBetter.org.