Six months after Helene: A look at ongoing relief efforts

10 News followed up with one farmer we first spoke with in the weeks following the storm

Samuel King, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Virginia, Helene
Hurricane Helene caused significant damage across the Commonwealth and beyond. (WSLS)

Recovery continues in parts of our region from Helene.

The storm hit in late September and caused billions of dollars in damage across the south.

The agricultural sector suffered major losses in Virginia, with more than $60 million in Grayson County alone.

10 News followed up with one farmer we first spoke with in October in the weeks following the storm. Helene damaged their corn crop and power outages meant they lost milk from their dairy farm.

In the months since, severe winter storms caused more damage and delayed recovery. But farmers have been receiving aid ahead of the busy spring season.

