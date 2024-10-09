Virginia agricultural industry facing millions lost following damage from Helene

Agricultural losses from Helene could total more than $125 million, according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Agricultural losses from Helene could total more than $125 million, according to the Virginia Cooperative Extension.

Extension agents in 16 counties have been surveying damage to farms and agricultural operations. Assessments of timber losses are underway as well in partnership with the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Recommended Videos

Losses in Grayson County alone are estimated at $58 million, representing 46 percent of the region’s total. Wythe, Carroll, Smyth, and Washington counties rounded out the top five localities in terms of highest current estimates, according to Extension.

“The economic and human toll of this storm is immense,” said Mike Gutter, director of Virginia Cooperative Extension in a news release. “We are working in our communities and with our agricultural producers — who constitute the state’s most valuable private industry — to support their recovery in every way possible.”

Losses include livestock, crops, farm buildings, equipment, feed and hay, and fences.

“Extension, the Virginia Cattlemen’s Association, Virginia Farm Bureau, Virginia Agribusiness Council, and Farm Credit of the Virginias are partnering on an Agricultural Relief Program to connect farmers in need with donations of hay, feed, fencing, water, volunteer assistance, and other necessities,” the agency said in a news release.

The extension has this form for agricultural producers who have a need for supplies and volunteers after Helene.