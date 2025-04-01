Skip to main content
Local News

Virginia Tech alumni and Brandon Oaks team up to aid low-income students

Jason Freund, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – Today marks another big event for Virginia Tech alumni.

This year, Virginia Tech’s Cornerstone Alumni teamed up with Brandon Oaks to supply personal grooming packages for Roanoke City Public School students who are low-income, homeless or housing insecure. The packages include items such as shampoo, body wash, deodorant and toothpaste.

More than 600 students will benefit from the event. The packages will be placed in Ziploc bags, allowing teachers to distribute them to students without creating a mess.

Tune in to 10 News at 6 P.M., 7 P.M., and 11 P.M. for the full story.

About the Author
Jason Freund headshot

Jason Freund is a Multimedia Journalist with WSLS 10 who had spent two and half years reporting in West Texas before moving to Roanoke in January 2025.

