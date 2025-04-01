Virginia Tech alumni and Brandon Oaks team up to aid low-income students

ROANOKE, Va. – Today marks another big event for Virginia Tech alumni.

This year, Virginia Tech’s Cornerstone Alumni teamed up with Brandon Oaks to supply personal grooming packages for Roanoke City Public School students who are low-income, homeless or housing insecure. The packages include items such as shampoo, body wash, deodorant and toothpaste.

More than 600 students will benefit from the event. The packages will be placed in Ziploc bags, allowing teachers to distribute them to students without creating a mess.

