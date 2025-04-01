Skip to main content
Local News

WATCH: April Fools’ Day fun from local law enforcement

Amanda Stellwag, Content Gatherer

Tags: April Fools Day, Law Enforcement, Southwest Virginia

Local law enforcement are having a little fun in honor of April Fools Day.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is offering donut pay for minor traffic violations. Speeding will cost you two glazed donuts and one jelly-filled donut, while failure to signal can be a sprinkled apology.

Meanwhile, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that all crime will be outlawed between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. so deputies can take a nap and stay vigilant.

“We could all have good, kindhearted fun without ruining people’s actual day. A five-minute laugh is better than a 24-hour cry.”

And the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is ruffling feathers with a new goose patrol unit to help control a rise in the territorial birds. Training tactics will include honk interpretation and evasive waddling.

Amanda Stellwag is a Content Gatherer and joined the WSLS 10 News team in December 2024. She is from New Jersey and graduated from Rutgers University in May 2024.

