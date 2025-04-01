WATCH: April Fools’ Day fun from local law enforcement

Local law enforcement are having a little fun in honor of April Fools Day.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is offering donut pay for minor traffic violations. Speeding will cost you two glazed donuts and one jelly-filled donut, while failure to signal can be a sprinkled apology.

Meanwhile, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that all crime will be outlawed between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. so deputies can take a nap and stay vigilant.

“We could all have good, kindhearted fun without ruining people’s actual day. A five-minute laugh is better than a 24-hour cry.”

And the Henry County Sheriff’s Office is ruffling feathers with a new goose patrol unit to help control a rise in the territorial birds. Training tactics will include honk interpretation and evasive waddling.