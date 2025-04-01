WATCH: First-ever Virginia flower festival underway

Spring is in the air, and the flowers are blooming at Layman Family Farms.
They are inviting visitors to its first ever Virginia Flower Festival, which kicked off last weekend.
10 News photojournalist Greg Moore gives us a preview.
Spring is in the air, and the flowers are blooming at Layman Family Farms.
They are inviting visitors to its first ever Virginia Flower Festival, which kicked off last weekend.
10 News photojournalist Greg Moore gives us a preview.
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos