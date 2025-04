Wawa is one step closer to coming to our region.

On Tuesday at 2 p.m., there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for a Wawa in the Hill City. It’s a part of its three-stop tour westerward expansion, which also included a Roanoke Community Day and Staunton Groundbreaking.

At the Lynchburg ceremony, there will be representatives from Wawa, local officials, Wawa’s mascot Wally Goose and more.

You can watch the entire thing live using this article.