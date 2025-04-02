Danville has one of the highest kill rates in the state. One initiative is trying to change that.

DANVILLE, Va – The “Danville Deserves Better” initiative is trying to help Danville lower the number of pets it euthanizes.

One way it does this is through education. Another way is through its food pantry.

10 News was at the food pantry today as they were handing out thousands of pounds of dog and cat food that had recently been donated.

To get it, all you have to do is have pets in need.

“So the goal is to provide a service to our community and help people keep their pets instead of them going to the shelter,” said Lewis Palmer, a volunteer with Danville Deserves Better.

Through the initiative, you can also get wellness consultations, puppy training classes, and resources for trapping and neutering feral cats.

Pet food will be given out this Friday, April 4 from 4 P.M. until 6 P.M., and next Monday, April,7, from 2 P.M. until 4 P.M. at 523 Lynn Street in Danville.

There are more dates throughout the month. Visit https://www.danvilledeservesbetter.org/ for more information.