Teen hiker rescued by helicopter in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A hiker was rescued by helicopter from a remote hiking area in Rockbridge County, just 24 hours after a similar rescue in Madison County, according to Virginia State Police.

On Tuesday at about 2:45 p.m., Virginia State Police’s Med-Flight 1 was requested for an injured teen girl from the Richmond area who had been hiking Devil’s Marble Yard.

Following the request, VSP Pilot Curt Conlin and Chesterfield firefighters Russell Horne and David Webb flew about 93 nautical miles to the site.

After arriving at the scene, Webb then secured the patient and she was hoisted to the flight before being flown to an area command post for assessment. Once it was confirmed that she was in stable condition, she was flown to a hospital in Central Virginia.

Pilot Conlin piloted both the rescue on Monday as well as the rescue on Tuesday.

Rockbridge Fire and EMS personnel also assisted in the rescue.

According to Virginia State Police, the Tuesday rescue came on the 41st anniversary of the creation of Med-Flight. Med-flight is a publicly funded operation and does not charge for its services.

Med-flight 1 is a partnership between the Virginia State Police and Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.