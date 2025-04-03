Skip to main content
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigating residential burglary

Tags: Bedford County Sheriff's Office, BCSO, Burglary
BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced that officials were currently on the scene of a residential burglary that occurred in the 4000 block of Thomas Jefferson Road. Forced entry was made but it is unknown what was taken.

If you have any information on these individuals, please contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office 540.586.7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.00.

