Restoration efforts underway as storm impacts Appalachian Power service area

Appalachian Power crews are responding to power outages affecting nearly 10,000 customers due to an early morning thunderstorm on April 3, 2025. The company’s Storm Operations Team has shifted field personnel to the Huntington and Wheeling districts to expedite restoration efforts. External workers are also on their way to assist in the restoration process.

As of 11:15 a.m., approximately 2,500 customers in Virginia and 7,000 in West Virginia are without electric service. The number of outages is expected to rise as a storm system with wind gusts reaching up to 65 mph moves across the Appalachian Power service area.

High winds, combined with soft soil, can lead to fallen trees and downed power lines. Wind gusts of 30 mph and higher create unsafe working conditions for crews operating in bucket trucks.

The estimated time of restoration (ETR) for 90% of affected customers is projected to be by 11 p.m. tonight, April 3.

Customers are urged to treat all downed lines as live power lines and to avoid them. It is crucial never to touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Additionally, keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

Customers can also receive specific information about outages affecting their accounts via text message and email by subscribing to Appalachian Power’s Outage Alerts. A snapshot of current outages is also available anytime by visiting Appalachian Power’s Outage Map.