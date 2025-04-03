Skip to main content
Local News

Roanoke County fire at Ridgeview Apartments leaves $40,000 in damages

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue says two people were displaced

Jazmine Otey, Digital Content Producer

A fire at Ridgeview Apartments in the northern area of Roanoke County resulted in $40,000 in damages, according to fire crews. (Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)

At about 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, firefighters with Roanoke County Fire and Rescue were called to the 5300 block of Hawthorne Road to respond to the fire.

Upon arrival, they found that the blaze had broken out in a kitchen of a fourth-floor apartment. Authorities reported that sprinklers extinguished the fire, containing it to a small area of the kitchen.

Authorities determined that the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

The fire department reported water damage to several other apartments, with two residents displaced.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities

