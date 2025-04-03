USDA to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits in Southwest Virginia

Baits will be distributed throughout a vaccination area that includes parts of Bland, Giles, Grayson, Smyth, Russell, Washington, Wythe, Tazewell, Bristol, and Abingdon. In total, approximately 216,000 coated sachet baits containing the oral rabies vaccine will be distributed across a 4,280-square-kilometer bait zone in southwestern Virginia.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Wildlife Services program will distribute oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits in southwestern Virginia to vaccinate raccoons against the rabies virus. This bait distribution is part of a nationwide cooperative effort by the USDA to prevent the westward spread of raccoon rabies in the eastern United States. The program aims to address an emergency human health and safety issue related to rabies.

Baits will be distributed throughout a vaccination area that includes parts of Bland, Giles, Grayson, Smyth, Russell, Washington, Wythe, Tazewell, Bristol, and Abingdon. In total, approximately 216,000 coated sachet baits containing the oral rabies vaccine will be distributed across a 4,280-square-kilometer bait zone in southwestern Virginia. (Virginia Department of Health)

The implementation of this program in Virginia involves collaboration between the USDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Virginia Department of Health, and other state agencies.

The upcoming spring 2025 bait distribution marks the 21st annual baiting in southwest Virginia. Originally scheduled for October 2024, the distribution was delayed due to the impacts of Hurricane Helene and subsequent recovery efforts in the area.

Beginning on or about April 1, 2025, ORV baits will be distributed via fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters in southwestern Virginia. The April bait distribution project is expected to last approximately one week.

As the ORV baits are aerially distributed, a navigator controls the bait machine, turning it off as necessary to avoid dropping baits on roadways, structures, and large bodies of water. The ORV baits are “coated sachets,” which are plastic packets of vaccine coated with a sticky, scented substance to attract raccoons.

What to do if you or a pet comes in contact with ORV bait

The Virginia Department of Health has information about what to do if you or a pet find an ORV bait.

Pets: If your pet finds an ORV bait, do not try to remove the bait from your pet’s mouth. You could be bitten. Eating the baits will not harm your pet. Confine your pet and look for other baits in the area. Remove any bait from areas where your pet could eat them.

Children and Adults: Instruct children to leave baits alone. Wear gloves or use a towel when you pick up any bait. Although there is no harm in touching an undamaged bait, they have a strong fishmeal smell. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water if there is any chance that the ORV packet has been ruptured.

Each bait is marked with a toll-free number (1-877-722-6725) for individuals to call for assistance or information if they find or come into contact with a bait.