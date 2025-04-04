New jobs coming to Pulaski County as supply chain company looks to expand

Copy Copy

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – New jobs are coming to the New River Valley as an integrated supply chain company looks to expand for the second time in four years in Pulaski County.

On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that Patton Logistics Group is slated to invest $10 million to build a new 100,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution facility, creating 25 new jobs.

“Virginia is open for business, and I want to congratulate the Patton Logistics Group for expanding once again in Pulaski County,” said Youngkin. “This $10 million investment not only reinforces the company’s confidence in the Commonwealth’s strategic location and world-class logistics infrastructure, but it also creates new jobs and economic opportunity for hardworking Virginians in the New River Valley. I thank Patton Logistics for continuing to grow in Virginia and look forward to their ongoing success.”

The company is headquartered in Milton, Pennsylvania, and has been family-owned since 1941, providing integrated supply chain solutions ranging from motor carrier transportation, warehousing, distribution services, logistics and brokerage sourcing.

Currently, Patton Logistics Group employs about 1,000 people, with operations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Jersey, Virginia and North Carolina.

This news comes after Patton Logistics Group constructed a 250,000-square-foot logistics center in the New River Valley Commerce Park in Pulaski County in 2020. In 2021, the company expanded the warehouse by an additional 100,000 square feet and constructed a new trucking operations and maintenance center.

With the most recent expansion, Patton Logistics Group hopes to reach more customers throughout the Southeast.

“Congratulations to The Patton Logistics Group on their announced expansion in Pulaski County,” said Delegate Jason S. Ballard. “I thank them for their continued investment in the New River Valley. Pulaski County is a great place to live, work, raise a family, and retire, and our region’s qualified workforce is ready to fill these new jobs. Thank you to Governor Glenn Youngkin, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, and Pulaski County for their continued commitment toward economic development in our community. It is truly an honor to represent Pulaski County in the General Assembly, and this announced expansion is an exciting development for all of us who call the New River Valley home.”