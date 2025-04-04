WATCH: Veterans travel to D.C. through Honor Flight

Mission 10 of the Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight is on the ground in Washington D.C.

The dozens of veterans including two who served in the Second World War.

The Honor Flight network began in 2005 to take World War II veterans to the National World War II Memorial at no cost to them.

Over the years, they have been able to take more than 300,000 veterans to their respective war memorials.

Just to see the expressions on their faces when we come by and being able to be out front of them. They see us and the flags flying. It’s good, it’s great for but it’s even greater for us. We feel for them, yes, we’re all veterans. Jim Tennant, Escort Leader

The Honor Flight left the National D-day Memorial in Bedford this morning and will return to the memorial on Sunday.