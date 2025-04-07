Man dies after Montgomery County crash on I-81

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Montgomery County.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 3:38 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the northbound 110 mile marker.

Authorities said William Howell Curtis, II, of Riner, was driving north in a BMW 540I when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit the guardrail.

He was transported to NRV Medical Center, where he later died, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.