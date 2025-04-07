Skip to main content
Rain icon
60º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man dies after Montgomery County crash on I-81

The crash happened on Saturday at the northbound 110 mile marker

Tags: New River Valley, Montgomery County, Crash
WSLS (WSLS)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Montgomery County.

The crash happened on Saturday at about 3:38 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the northbound 110 mile marker.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said William Howell Curtis, II, of Riner, was driving north in a BMW 540I when he ran off the left side of the roadway and hit the guardrail.

He was transported to NRV Medical Center, where he later died, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos

TOP 10 DEALS