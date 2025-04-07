New River Trail State Park celebrates opening of Ivanhoe Birding Trail, Foster Falls self-guided tour

MAX MEADOWS, Va. – New River Trail State Park has opened two new experiences for visitors: the Ivanhoe Birding Trail and the Foster Falls Self-Guided Tour. These additions provide opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts and history buffs to connect with nature and explore the region’s heritage.

Foster Falls Self-Guided Tour Ribbon Cutting (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Parks 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Ivanhoe Birding Trail Ribbon Cutting (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Parks 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Foster Falls Self-Guided Tour (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Parks 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

Ivanhoe Birding Trail (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Parks 2025, All Rights Reserved.)

The Ivanhoe Birding Trail offers a serene route for birdwatchers, featuring over 100 identified species, including the killdeer, great blue heron, belted kingfisher and red-bellied, hairy and pileated woodpeckers. The 2.5-mile trail is rated easy and winds through hardwood forests, shrubby fields and wetlands.

The new 1-mile self-guided walking tour at Foster Falls highlights the history of the once-thriving Foster Falls Village, featuring twelve stops, including the orphanage, iron furnace, sawmill, gristmill, and a 1960s N&W caboose.

“We are excited to introduce these new features that showcase the park’s natural beauty and history,” said park manager Sam Sweeney.

New River Trail State Park is open daily from dawn to dusk. Visitors can tent camp at one of the park’s three primitive campgrounds or book a room at the Inn at Foster Falls, a stop along the tour.

For more information, visit virginiastateparks.gov/new-river-trail.