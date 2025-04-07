Skip to main content
Local News

Virginia Tech students lead Music Monday activities for Giles County Public Schools preschoolers

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech is collaborating with Giles County Public Schools to host Music Monday, an event designed for the county’s preschool students. At Macy McClaugherty School in Pearisburg, members of Virginia Tech’s Marching Virginians, along with music students and members of music Greek life, are volunteering their time to lead engaging music activities.

High school band students from Narrows High School and Giles High School are also participating, guiding young children through hands-on stations featuring drumming, dancing, singing, and other musical activities. This initiative aims to expose preschoolers to early childhood education through music and crafts, fostering a love for the arts at a young age.

Coming up on 10 News at 5 and 6, hear from organizers and students from Virginia Tech involved in the event and see the students having a blast enjoying the world of music.

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

