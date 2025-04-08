The Henry County Animal Shelter temporarily adjusting operations due to infection affecting several dogs

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Animal Shelter announced Tuesday that several of their dogs were dealing with an upper respiratory infection and because of this, they would be temporarily adjusting operations to ensure the safety of their dogs.

The Facebook post by the shelter Tuesday reads in part:

“We will be closed for owner surrenders and adoptions to allow proper quarantine time and to follow health protocols. These are protocols we have put in place to keep the animals in our custody, as well as the animals in our community, safe.

While our office will remain open during regular hours, please note the following temporary restrictions now in effect:

• No animal visits allowed

• No adoptions

• No owner surrenders

We plan to resume normal operations on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

If you find a stray animal during this time, we kindly ask that you first make an effort to locate the owner before bringing them to the shelter or contacting animal control. Here are some helpful tips on what you can do:

1. Check for identification – Look for tags on the dog’s collar with a phone number or address. If there are no tags, take the dog to a local vet or shelter to check for a microchip.

2. Post on local lost pet pages – Use social media and local lost & found sites to share clear photos and where the dog was found. Send us a message or email and we can post them to our page as well.

3. Ask around – Talk to neighbors in the area where the dog was found. Someone may recognize them or know the owner.

4. Flyers – Put up flyers in the neighborhood with a photo and your contact information.