Town of Buchanan issues boil water notice for portions of town Tuesday

BOTEOURT CO., Va. – The Town of Buchanan announced Tuesday that they had experienced a significant water main break that resulted in portions of the town losing water.

The town announced that while water should be restored this evening, a portion of the town will be under a boil water notice until further notice. The portion includes customers that are located in the area of Parkway Dr. to 17th Street and Main Street to Albermarle.

The town will test the water for at least three days, and once they have confirmed there are no contaminants, the boil water notice will be lifted.