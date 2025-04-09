WATCH: Local food banks concerned by federal funding cuts

Local food banks are growing concerned, as they say federal funding cuts are making it difficult to keep shelves stocked.

The Rockbridge Area Relief Association, or RARA, is a vital resource for the community, serving nearly a thousand visitors last month.

Currently, 30% of RARA’s food supply comes from the USDA. Any reductions could significantly impact operations. They are also worried about potential cuts to SNAP Benefits, which could push more people to seek assistance.

“We were seeing record-setting levels of visits to our neighborhood grocery of people in need of food that maybe hadn’t visited us for years or had never come before or were having to come more often and any additional cuts will just add to that.”

RARA does receive food from local grocery stores and private donations, but if cuts continue, they may have to purchase more food, increasing their costs.