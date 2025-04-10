Construction of new trail network on Mill Mountain underway

ROANOKE, Va. – Construction of a new trail network on Mill Mountain is getting underway.

The Roanoke Parks Foundation, along with Black Diamond Designs, has broken new ground on a project adding at least four miles of trails.

They will range from beginner to advanced levels, accommodating two-way traffic for all users. Over $350,000 has been raised to fund the project.

“Trail Corridor 8 connects from Sidewinder onto Wood Thrush. We have an entirely new trail aspect going on, Corridors 7 on top of the Hartsook Hill area and these will be the bike-optimized trails. There are no trails on that zone currently, so we’re excited about bringing that part of the mountain online for users.” Andy Gill, Roanoke Parks Foundation

Unlike previous trails built by volunteers, these will be professionally constructed using machinery and a full-time trail crew to speed up the process. Trails will open as they are completed, with the entire project expected to be finished by early July.

Future plans include a potential connection between the new trails and the Roanoke River Greenway.