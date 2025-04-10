Elementary school in Covington to start 5 minutes earlier for the rest of the school year

COVINGTON, Va. – Callaghan Elementary School in the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools division will start its school day five minutes earlier than regularly scheduled for the remainder of the academic year.

School officials said the adjustment is effective immediately and is necessary to “meet Virginia instruction standards and maintain consistency across the school division after previous weather-related and other closures.” This comes after the elementary school closed on Wednesday due to being without electricity and heat.

Callaghan Elementary’s new schedule will match the adjustments previously made at Mountain View Elementary School and Sharon Elementary School. This includes moving the tardy bell five minutes forward for the rest of the school year.

This change will not affect bus routes.

The adjusted start time for Callaghan Elementary School beginning Thursday, April 10, will be 8:05 a.m.

“Alleghany Highlands Public Schools appreciates the ongoing flexibility and understanding of students’ families as the school division works to provide consistent instruction despite the various challenges it has faced this school year,” school leaders said.