Former Roanoke County teacher speaks on ongoing problem of bullying

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday night, the Roanoke County School Board held its first public meeting since 10-year-old Autumn Bushman took her own life. The district’s policy on bullying is now front and center.

10 News anchor Lindsey Kennett was at that meeting Thursday night.

She spoke with a former teacher at Mountain View Elementary, who says bullying and behavioral issues have been ongoing problems at the school, and she fears for other students’ safety.

“It shouldn’t have ever come to this, to why we’re here today. Any child that’s being victimized should feel supported and protected. And I don’t think she did.”

Tara Delp says she remembers seeing Autumn Bushman in the halls at Mountain View Elementary.

“I taught her older stepsister, and I certainly remember seeing her sweet face in the hallway,” Delp said.

When Delp learned about Autumn’s death, she was crushed.

“It makes me angry cause I felt like, I felt like it could have been prevented. And you know, kids should know that it’s not that hopeless. She was only 10.”

“We sat there. the day after and cried and just angry that it got that far um angry that we had sounded the alarm and still you know... had changed.” Delp said.

Delp spent her 19-year career teaching 3rd and 5th grade at Mountain View. She got her degree in Child Psychology at Virginia Tech and her Master’s in Education Administration & Supervision at UVA.

“I’ll never not be a teacher in my heart.”

Delp says that Autumn’s story is not an isolated incident.

“You know, by the time I left, nobody felt protected. Adults, you know, nobody... The concerns fell on deaf ears.”

She says bullying and behavioral problems were left unaddressed—saying that school leadership was notified time and time again about students harassing their peers and adults.

“There was just no support and like I said, no consequences for those behaviors, which meant those children were just running amok and getting no guidance either. That’s the important part here. We’re not just talking about the victims. We’re talking about them as behavior, too. And it was just so scary. And there were multiple occasions where a child would be assaulting an adult or threatening and in the face of an adult. And I’d have other students in tears.”

She says her own son—a fifth grader at the time—was even bullied.

“My son was just going to bed crying every night saying, what if he comes after me? He’s threatening me, he’s threatening these other children, what do I do?”

Delp pulled her son out of the school and made the tough decision to resign in 2023.

“I think the year before I left, at least a dozen teachers left. When I left, I think 14 dead in the following year. a similar number, and these are people like myself that were meant to be there, that we were good, caring, driven teachers that were there for that profession, for nothing other than to help raise children and help them grow, and there were plenty of other people just like myself, that left.”

In the wake of Autumn’s passing, Delp is sounding the alarm again.

“We shouldn’t have come to this, and what can we do? What do we need to do? Cause it’s gotta stop. You know, those kids with behaviors need help and the kids that are being victimized need to feel protected.”

“I just want it known that it’s not just her. We didn’t need to get there with her. And I’m so afraid. all the other kids that don’t feel protected, that don’t feel like their feelings and fears are validated. We have to get a hold of it. It’s not just her and it’s got to something’s got to give.”