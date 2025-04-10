Man arrested after fleeing from law enforcement in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A wanted man was arrested on multiple charges in Henry County after a consensual encounter, which resulted in an on-foot pursuit with law enforcement, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said.

HCSO said their Drug Interdiction Unit located a suspicious vehicle around Blackberry Road and Stones Dairy Road on Wednesday around 6 p.m. After speaking with the occupants, deputies identified 29-year-old Christoper Riggs as someone in the vehicle.

Riggs was found to have an active felony warrant for Failure to Appear. He was supposed to appear for a Violent Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge.

Authorities said after they attempted to take Riggs into custody, he resisted arrest and fled on foot. K9 Zojo was on scene with his handler and assisted in pursuing the suspect. Riggs was quickly apprehended nearby.

Riggs was charged with the following:

Fail To Appear in Court for Felony Offense (felony)

Assault on Law Enforcement (felony)

Falsely Identify Self to Law Enforcement (felony)

Resisting Arrest (misdemeanor)

Contempt of Court (misdemeanor)

Release of accused on secured or unsecured bond or promise to appear; conditions of release (misdemeanor)

Riggs is currently being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.