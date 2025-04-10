Two arrested following Alleghany County Drug bust

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Two were arrested following a drug bust that occurred in Alleghany County on Sunday night, Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said.
ACSO said they received information on Sunday that methamphetamines were being distributed from a home on the 8000 block of Potts Creek Road. Around 11 p.m. that same day, the ACSO Regional Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at the residence.
Once inside, authorities said they found two suspects who were soon arrested. The residence was thoroughly searched, and the following items were found:
- ¾ oz. methamphetamine
- several smoking devices
- a handgun
The two suspects were identified as Kevin Nida and Sherry Vance. Nida was charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs
- Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony
- Possession with intent to manufacture/distribute schedule 1 or 2 drugs, 3 or more offenses
Vance was charged with the following:
- Possession with intent to manufacture/distribute schedule 1 or 2 Drugs
- Possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule 1 or 2 drugs.
Both suspects are being held at the Alleghany Regional Jail.