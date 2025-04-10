WATCH LIVE: School officials to provide update regarding Covington Middle School

At 11 a.m., the Alleghany Highlands Public Schools division is scheduled to hold a press conference to provide an update regarding Covington Middle School.

The event will feature statements from school board representatives, the AHPS superintendent, and several subject matter experts.

Since January, students at Covington Middle School have missed over a month of school due to a carbon monoxide leak from a school stove. On Wednesday, Virginia attorney John Fishwick announced that he would be filing a lawsuit on behalf of dozens of parents from the area to close down the middle school, stating the school is a health hazard and public nuisance.