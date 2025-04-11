Henry County Public Schools to offer free meals for local children over summer break

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County School Nutrition will be sponsoring the USDA Summer Food Service Program to help supply local students and children with free meals and snacks.

The program helps organizations and groups that host students and children over the summer months, like day camps, Vacation Bible Schools, and tutoring, by supplying them with free meals and snacks to give to the kids. The program also distributes 7-day meal packs to families to families in need once per week.

Recommended Videos

If you are an organization or family who would like to receive food, call 276-638-1159 for more information. You can also email mlexa@henryk12.va.us and provide a contact before April 20 to get more information.